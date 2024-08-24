DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Armen Donelian Trio | Detour Ahead

The Century Room
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm shows) Renowned pianist Armen Donelian embodies a synthesis of technical brilliance and profound musicality in his playing.

His style is characterized by a seamless blend of intricate harmonic textures, fluid improvisational p...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

