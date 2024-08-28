DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to this weekly meeting on the top of Hotel Negresco.
(ESP) Vuelven los afterworks más ochenteros de la ciudad en la terraza del Hotel Negresco del Eixample. El mejor funk, soul, electrónica & disco de la época. Dresscode: Casual - Elegante Musica:...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.