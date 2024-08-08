DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Indie Soul Night w/ Sec. & Company

Songbyrd
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
$19.32
Thursday August 8th

Indie Soul Night w/ Sec. & Company feautring Mona Soul, Zawadi Carroll, Reject Madrigal and Sec. & The Band

***

Sec. is an Indie Soul artist based in Washington, DC. influenced by artists like Childish Gambino, Toro y Moi and Sly &...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

