Top track

Sugaray Rayford - Don't Regret a Mile

Sugaray Rayford with Ladies Sing The Blues, Fatherdaddy

The Mint
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sugaray Rayford is a man with a message and a larger than life personality and voice to deliver it. Working with producer, songwriter Eric Corne for the past 3 albums, the soul-blues powerhouse has crafted an incendiary sound and narrative, combining class...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatherdaddy, Ladies Sing The Blues, Sugaray Rayford

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

