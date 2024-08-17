Top track

The Fresh & Onlys - Fog Machine

The Fresh & Onlys + Flaural + Snowflyer

Hi-Dive
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE FRESH & ONLYS (SF) + FLAURAL + SNOWFLYER + Visuals by Cosmic Dommy (Doors 8pm)

(The Fresh & Onlys are an American rock band. They were formed in San Francisco, California, United States, in 2008 by Tim Cohen of Black Fiction, bassist Shayde Sartin and...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Fresh & Onlys, Flaural

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

