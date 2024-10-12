Top track





Vibracathedral Orchestra

Cafe OTO
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Oct 12th - Cafe Oto

Vibracathedral Orchestra

£16 / 7:30

Sunburned Hand of the Man residency is unfortunately cancelled but Vibracathedral Orchestra are stepping in to headline Oct 12th.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vibracathedral Orchestra

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

