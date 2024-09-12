DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lesung & Buchpremiere: Sina Scherzant - TAUMELN

ZIRKA
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
TalkMünchen
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Am 12.09.2024 um 19 Uhr laden wir euch herzlich ins ZIRKA zur Lesung und Buchpremiere von Sina Scherzants neuem Roman TAUMELN (Park x Ullstein) ein. Der Roman erscheint am 01. August und verspricht ein literarisches Highlight des Jahres zu werden.

TAUMELN...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Experimental Exchange GmbH.
Venue

ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

