Am 12.09.2024 um 19 Uhr laden wir euch herzlich ins ZIRKA zur Lesung und Buchpremiere von Sina Scherzants neuem Roman TAUMELN (Park x Ullstein) ein. Der Roman erscheint am 01. August und verspricht ein literarisches Highlight des Jahres zu werden.
TAUMELN...
