l'isolachenonc'è /L'ammiraglio si è preso il cielo

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 14 Sept, 4:30 pm
WorkshopMilano
Free
Spinto dalla più cieca avidità, un severo ammiraglio si mette in testa di rubare l’impossibile: il cielo. La fantasia e l'innocenza di un bambino riusciranno a sventare il suo folle piano?

Lettura animata e laboratorio di disegno con l'autrice Marianna Ba...

Questo è un evento 5-8 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open4:15 pm

