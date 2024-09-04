DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
His music draws on Latin American folklore, pop and indie folk. Latin GRAMMY nominee as Best New Artist (2018), guitarist, singer and songwriter, he began his career at the age of 21 making his first record called "Felicidad" (2014), an album that earned h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.