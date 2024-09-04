DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Benjamin Walker

The Waiting Room
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

His music draws on Latin American folklore, pop and indie folk. Latin GRAMMY nominee as Best New Artist (2018), guitarist, singer and songwriter, he began his career at the age of 21 making his first record called "Felicidad" (2014), an album that earned h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benjamín Walker

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

