Cirque Du Soul: Halloween special

Lakota
Fri, 25 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
Roll up, Roll up.. The scariest, most ghoulish circus rave is in Bristol this Halloween weekend for the very first time!

Join us for a night of blood soaked debauched devilry on Friday 25th October as we transform Lakota into an abandoned theatre of night...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

