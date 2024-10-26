DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Benefits

Le Pub
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Crosstown Concerts presents

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Pub

High St, Newport NP20 1FW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

