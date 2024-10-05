DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Cannibale X FAROUT: Marie Davidson + Fatima Koanda

BASE Milano
Sat, 5 Oct, 11:00 pm
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le Cannibale X FAROUT Live Arts Festival: Marie Davidson + Fatima Koanda

Per il quarto anno consecutivo, Le Cannibale, storica clubnight, e FAROUT, festival d'arte e performance contemporanea, incrociano le loro strade. Un evento trasversale speciale che...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Lineup

Marie Davidson, Fatima Koanda

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

