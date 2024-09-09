DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In 2011 Rich Hardisty came out of a psychiatric ward, put on a backpack and flew to America to find the biological father he’d never met.
THIS is the story of what happened…
(This is a read through of a new show NOT straight stand up just FYI)
RICH is a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.