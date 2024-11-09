Top track

Divine Violence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fest Shalom 2024

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 9 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Divine Violence
Got a code?

About

You are all invited to the funeral of Beth Shalom Records.

After 10 years of releasing music, BSR will be hanging up it's label gloves to solely run some of the best events in London. To celebrate, Fest Shalom 2024 will be day filled with friends, both ol...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Joe Booley, Gordian Stimm, Annabel Allum and 7 more

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.