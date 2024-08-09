DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Signature Brew presents

Ready, Set, Groove

Funk, Latin & Afrohouse DJ's all night

9th August 2024 / Doors 7pm

This is an 18+ event
Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
