Dancing Queen ABBA Glitter Disco — Gold

Fremont Country Club
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Disclaimer: this is a dance party tribute to the music of ABBA. NOT a live band performance.

The ABBA Glitter Disco is back with an absolutely epic GOLD GLITTER party filled with your favorite ABBA & 70s/80s Anthems for a glitzy, glamorous, gold disco par...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Fremont Country Club

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
1000 capacity

