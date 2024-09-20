DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seefeel & A.R. Kane

Strange Brew
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Do You Have Peace? & Music to Come present two of the most important acts in late 80s & 90s UK dreampop, shoegaze & electronica on one bill (!) Part 1 of a two-night special.

SEEFEEL (Warp, Rephlex, Astralwerks) LIVE

All ages (Under 18s to be accompanied by an adult who is 21+)
Presented by Strange Brew & Music To Come
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Seefeel, A.R. Kane

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

