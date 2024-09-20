DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Do You Have Peace? & Music to Come present two of the most important acts in late 80s & 90s UK dreampop, shoegaze & electronica on one bill (!) Part 1 of a two-night special.
SEEFEEL (Warp, Rephlex, Astralwerks) LIVE
Formed in 1992 Seefeel’s revered outp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.