Reggaeton Mansion™️ (FREE w RSVP) (21+)

The Delancey
Sun, 1 Sept, 10:00 pm
New York
Free

About

Reggaeton Mansion is back for its yearly takeover of the 3 Floors with a Roof Top at The Delancey. DJs will delight you on this amazing holiday weekend with not only Reggaeton but also Bachata, Salsa, Cumbia, and Latin Pop hits.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

