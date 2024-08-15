DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blackpool Astronomy, Tyler Noxwind, Serpentskirt, DJ Libertine

Belltown Yacht Club
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Advance: $12 ($15.45 after fees)

Day of: $15 ($19.57 after fees)

Left Hand Path Productions presents…

Blackpool Astronomy

Tyler Noxwind

Serpentskirt

DJ Libertine

https://www.mixcloud.com/djlibertine/

This is a 21+ event
Left Hand Path Productions Presents:
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Blackpool Astronomy

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.