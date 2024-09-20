Top track

Burning Babylon

Entanglements: Alix Perez

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 20 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Belgian born Alix Depauw is the face behind production moniker Alix Perez, now regarded as one of the most ground-breaking and innovative producer/DJ’s of his time. Alix released his debut album “1984” to critical acclaim via the much revered imprint Shogu...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alix Perez

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

