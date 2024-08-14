DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Whirlybird, Dino Expedition, Babe City, Mila Moon

Purgatory
Wed, 14 Aug, 8:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brooklyn based alt-rock band, Dino Expedition, is releasing their first single Lose Your Mind on August 9th. Catch their release show on Wednesday, August 14th, with support from Whirlybird, Babe City, and Mila Moon.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
Whirlybird, Dino Expedition, Babe City and 1 more

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

