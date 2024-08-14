DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brooklyn based alt-rock band, Dino Expedition, is releasing their first single Lose Your Mind on August 9th. Catch their release show on Wednesday, August 14th, with support from Whirlybird, Babe City, and Mila Moon.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.