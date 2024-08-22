DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COLLEGE KICK OFF

Kemistry
Thu, 22 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
From $21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

College nights are back and better than ever! Our College Kick Off party is featuring sounds from DJ Diddy, VIPete, and Drew!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

