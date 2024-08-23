Top track

Nortasuna

The Stress, Kaleko Urdangak, Prisonnier du temps

The Wood Shop
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Authentic Productions NYC Presents

The Stress

Kaleko Urdangak

Prisonnier Du Temps

Veneno

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Authentic Productions NYC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
The Stress, Kaleko Urdangak, Prisonnier du temps and 1 more

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

