DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crywank, The Last Whole Earth Catalog, Commuted

The George Tavern
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.99

About

Crywank, the unofficial record holder for the most shows played in 24 hours, plays The George Tavern for the first time. Supported by Toronto based musician COMMUTED and locals The Last Whole Earth Catalog.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Commuted, The Last Whole Earth Catalog, Crywank

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

