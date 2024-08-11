Top track

The Barr Brothers - Even the Darkness Has Arms

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Barr Brothers

The Griffin House Beer Garden
Sun, 11 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsPalenville
$41.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Barr Brothers - Even the Darkness Has Arms
Got a code?

About

Join us at the Griffin House Beer Garden in the Catskills on Sunday, August 11th, for an unforgettable evening of music with the incredible Barr Brothers!

The Barr Brothers, known for their innovative blend of folk, rock, and blues, will captivate***...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Radio Woodstock.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Barr Brothers

Venue

The Griffin House Beer Garden

3311 State Route 23a, Palenville, New York 12463, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.