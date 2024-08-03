DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Official 62nd Jamaican Independence Day Party

Lakota
Sat, 3 Aug, 1:00 pm
DJBristol
From £17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This year the the South West Official 62nd Jamaican Independence Day party will be held at Lakota Gardens with all day long sun soaked event celebrating all things Jamaica. Featuring an all star line up of leading DJs predominantly from Bristol and the Sou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.