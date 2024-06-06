DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SN Systema

Siroco
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El productor y vocalista SN Systema celebrará la salida de su trabajo ‘Te llamo cuando llegue MIXTAPE’ con un concierto-fiesta en Siroco. La presentación en vivo contará con las actuaciones de Megane Mercury, La Yeezi, Vince Aloé y Lua de Santana, además d...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por SN Systema.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
SN Systema, Megane Mercury, La Yeezi and 3 more

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.