INTER ARMA & MIZMOR

The Underworld
Wed, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Inter Arma, formed in 2006, faced many a challenge while creating their sixth album, New Heaven. From visa issues and member turmoil to near-fatal accidents, the band's journey has been tumultuous. However, perseverance colors the music with dense layers o...

Presented by Old Empire, in association with Doomstar & Swamp Booking.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Inter Arma, Mizmor

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
