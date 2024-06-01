Top track

Scared To Dance: Talking Heads Special

The Victoria
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.16

About

Scared To Dance is back with a Talking Heads Special!

DJs Paul Richards and Paolo Ruiu will be playing Psycho Killer, This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody), Once in a Lifetime, Road to Nowhere, Burning Down the House, And She Was and more.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Scared To Dance.
Lineup

Paul Richards

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open10:00 pm

