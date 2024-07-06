DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ASH XO Soulful House Bottomless Party | Love Vibes Music

Between The Bridges
Sat, 6 Jul, 12:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ASH XO is back at Between The Bridges, bringing you his most exciting event yet 'Soulful House Bottomless Party - Love Vibes Music'. Get ready to be taken on a musical journey of classic soulful house hits that will touch your soul and make you sing out lo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm
Accessibility information

