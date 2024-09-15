DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JUNCO

Sala Zenith
Sun, 15 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Junco repasará sus grandes exitos en directo en la Sala Zenith

Se ganó el apodo de Junco de muy niño montando caballos. Nacido en Fraga (Huesca),se traslada a los nueve años a Cornellá de Llobregat (Barcelona), y a los dieciséis ya se sitúa al frente de L...

Presented by Independance Club
Lineup

Junco

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

