DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Junco repasará sus grandes exitos en directo en la Sala Zenith
Se ganó el apodo de Junco de muy niño montando caballos. Nacido en Fraga (Huesca),se traslada a los nueve años a Cornellá de Llobregat (Barcelona), y a los dieciséis ya se sitúa al frente de L...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.