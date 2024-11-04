Top track

Pablo López - Abril Sin Anestesia

Pablo López

Scala
Mon, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
£39.66

About

Pablo José López Jiménez is a Spanish singer and musician. He sings mostly melodic pop and pop rock songs. He also plays piano and guitar. He is signed to Universal Music Group. He started his musical career in the pop band Niño Raro with reggae, Latin and...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by REN-CORE EVENTS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pablo López

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

