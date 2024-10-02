Top track

Drab Measure

Crack Cloud

CHALK
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £23.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Crack Cloud

Crack Cloud, a Vancouver collective of musicians, artists and filmmakers, was founded by frontman and drummer Zach Choy to give its members a way to process their struggles with mental health, trauma and addiction. While the subject matter can be intense, Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The first iteration of Crack Cloud was formed nearly a decade ago as a proxy-rehab outlet on the fringes of Calgary, where two EPs and their accompanying visual pieces were created during this time. By 2017, several members had relocated to Vancouver. It w...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crack Cloud

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

