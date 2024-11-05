Top track

Shannon & The Clams

Islington Assembly Hall
Tue, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £24.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Independent music mainstays Shannon & The Clams are known for their feel-good, vintage-infused, garage-psych sound. Their sonics go from black and white to technicolor on their forthcoming new album, The Moon Is In the Wrong Place, produced by longtime col...

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
Lineup

Shannon & The Clams

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

