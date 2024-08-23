DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lylyth Presents: Pink Pony Club Karaoke

Two Palms
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A magical night especially for the girls/theys/gays, Lylyth presents the first 'Pink Pony Club Karaoke' night for the biggest Chappell Roan fans.

Whether you want a solo karaoke with the spotlight on you or to share the mic with your besties, this is your...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

How do I put my name down to sing on the night?

There'll be a list of songs for you to choose from and it will be first come first served. So make sure you get down early to guarantee your karaoke number!

