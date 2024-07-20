DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by the gospel church hymns and vintage jazz records that soundtracked their childhoods, trio Brainstory formed in the early ’10s and released their psychedelic-tinged, Motown-influenced debut album, Buck, in 2019.
Big Crown recording artist Brainstory hits the Tub. Expect road worn R&B / Soul from this Rialto, CA trio.
