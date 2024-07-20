Top track

Brainstory

Tubby’s Kingston
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$21.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Brainstory

Inspired by the gospel church hymns and vintage jazz records that soundtracked their childhoods, trio Brainstory formed in the early ’10s and released their psychedelic-tinged, Motown-influenced debut album, Buck, in 2019.

Event information

Big Crown recording artist Brainstory hits the Tub. Expect road worn R&B / Soul from this Rialto, CA trio.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
Lineup

Brainstory

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

