The Sees w/ Karabas Barabas

Sleepwalk
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

With debut single “The Calling”, Brooklyn-based four-piece have established themselves as a band who can capture the essence of life and humanity with their songs. Its hypnotic pulse draws you deep into their dark, existential and Lynchian world, and refus...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

