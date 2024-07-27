DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Camminando sotto il filo

BASE Milano
Sat, 27 Jul, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
From €6
About

Marionette d'Estate torna ospite a BASE Milano in occasione di ESTATE DI BASE.

KRONICOKAB di NADIA IMPERIO

Fondata nel 2017 da Nadia Imperio, KronicoKab è una compagnia indipendente di teatro di figura che ha fra le sue direttrici principali lo studi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Compagnia Marionettistica Carlo Colla e Figli | Associazione Grupporiani.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

