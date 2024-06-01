Top track

Sussurra Luce 2024: Ute Wassermann

Spazio Murat
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBari
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il primo concerto di Sussurra Luce 2024 vede come protagonista Ute Wassermann

Ute Wassermann, voice artist, compositrice, improvvisatrice, curatrice è conosciuta a livello internazionale per il suo linguaggio vocale multivocale ed estremo. Ha studiato art...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Spazio Murat.

Lineup

Ute Wassermann

Venue

Spazio Murat

Piazza del Ferrarese, Piazza del Ferrarese, Bari, Bari 70122, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

