Final Conflict + Stäläg 13 + YDI + Dissension

Alex's Bar
Sun, 14 Jul, 2:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Matinee Sunday Funday with

Final Conflict, Stalag 13, YDI, Dissension, and One Square Mile

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Final Conflict, Stäläg 13, YDI and 1 more

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

