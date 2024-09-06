DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paris Paloma

Trabendo
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Originaire du Derbyshire en Angleterre, Paris Paloma s’est fait connaître grâce à son titre phare "labour" en 2023, où elle aborde les thèmes de la charge émotionnelle à travers des paroles honnêtes et brutes. Le morceau se retrouvera propulsé au sommet de...

Les mineurs doivent être accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paris Paloma

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

