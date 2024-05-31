DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guerra o pace - Con Nicola Lagioia, Goffredo Fofi

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Guerra o pace: la posta in gioco - Dialogo fra Nicola Lagioia e Goffredo Fofi

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, Sala Polifunzionale, ore 19.00

Nicola Lagioia è scrittore, sceneggiatore, conduttore radiofonico e direttore editoriale di Lucy sulla cultur...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

