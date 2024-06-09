DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pasta Pinata

The Blue Moon
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:30 pm
ComedyCambridge
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The live interactive game show where you can hit a pinata filled with pasta in order to win eternal life

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Stolen Table Collective.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Moon

The Blue Moon, 2 Norfolk St, Cambridge CB1 2LF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.