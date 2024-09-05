Top track

Siddhartha - 00:00

Siddhartha + Enjambre

SALA APOLO
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Siddhartha, ha logrado colocarse en el corazón de muchos y se ha convertido en el soundtrack de muchos momentos con discos como “El Vuelo del Pez”, “Únicos” y “Memoria Futuro”. Su discografía muestra un crecimiento tanto musical como personal que se ve ref...

Organizado por CHARCO.
Lineup

Enjambre, Siddhartha

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

