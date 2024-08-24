Top track

Caipi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guitar Summit 2024

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 24 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $45.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Caipi
Got a code?

About

Alternative Guitar and Joel Harrison present Guitar Summit 2024 - Record Release for "The Middle of Everywhere" on AGS Recordings - Live at LPR on August 24th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel, Nels Cline, Gilad Hek...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alternative Guitar and Joel Harrison
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.