Lab: Lo sguardo degli altri

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 1 Jun, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LABORATORI - #3 Lo sguardo degli altri – SALA ACQUARIO

con Alessandro Pesaro (Università di Lincoln)

L’IBCC Digital Archive alla University of Lincoln (UK) ha pubblicato online oltre 30.000 documenti relativi alla guerra di bombardamento nel teatro europ...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open2:45 pm

