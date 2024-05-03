DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room 1:
Pearson Sound
dBridge B2B Martyn
Skeptical (140 set)
Darwin
EMA (1)
SP:MC
Room 2:
SICARIA ⎢Hamdi (UK)
Rareman
Nancy June
Room 3:
Kid Drama
MJK
Eich
Jamiu
Join us as we celebrate 6 years of HVYWGHT across 3 rooms of fabric on Frida...
