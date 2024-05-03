DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FABRICLIVE x HVYWGHT: The 6th Birthday

fabric
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Room 1:

Pearson Sound

dBridge B2B Martyn

Skeptical (140 set)

Darwin

EMA (1)

SP:MC

Room 2:

SICARIA ⎢Hamdi (UK)

Rareman

Nancy June

Room 3:

Kid Drama

MJK

Eich

Jamiu

Join us as we celebrate 6 years of HVYWGHT across 3 rooms of fabric on Frida...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

