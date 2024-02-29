DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FANTASTIC PLANET @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Thu, 29 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday, Feb. 29, Leap Day, 2024

Featuring an exceptional lineup of music as well as an intimate showcase of Chicago artistry.

Join us in experiencing the surreal Fantastic Planet, the extraordinary beauty in phenomena, and a new type of gathering at Sm...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mindy Fresh, Orchard Lounge

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

