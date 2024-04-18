DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Austin's favorite glam-punks A Giant Dog return to the Radio / East stage with special guests TsuShiMaMiRe from Japan.
A Giant Dog is raucous ear candy culled from the hook-driven melodies of Slade, the glammy swagger of Marc Bolan, the morbid fantasy o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.