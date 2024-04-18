Top track

I'll Come Crashing

A Giant Dog w/ special guests TsuShiMaMiRe

Radio East
Thu, 18 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$23.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Austin's favorite glam-punks A Giant Dog return to the Radio / East stage with special guests TsuShiMaMiRe from Japan.

A Giant Dog is raucous ear candy culled from the hook-driven melodies of Slade, the glammy swagger of Marc Bolan, the morbid fantasy o...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
Lineup

A Giant Dog

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

