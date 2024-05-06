DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wine Lips are heading to Austin on May 6th with special guests.
It’s been one hell of a wild ride for Wine Lips.
Originally formed in Toronto back in 2015 as a part-time project between Cam Hilborn (vox, songwriter, guitar) and drummer extraordinaire Aur...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.